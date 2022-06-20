{"pos":"top","cat":["commentary","experts"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Floods Could Benefit Fishing

June 20, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

floodingWhile many of us have worried about the human impact of the floods in Montana, it’s normal to wonder how the rivers will fare once the floodwaters recede. The rivers do, after all, play a large role in the long term economic outlook of so many small towns.

Brian McGeehan, owner of Montana Angler, says these recent floods may actually help improve fishing in the long run. You can read all of his comments here.