Electricity Restored to Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park is working hard to reopen following the massive floods earlier this week. Electricity has been restored to the park, making it one step closer to reopening, which park officials says should happen sometime next week.
Damage to the north part of the park is still being assessed, although that area will be closed for an extensive period of time.
You can read more here.
