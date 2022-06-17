{"pos":"top","cat":["events","news"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Lahontan Cutthroat Stocked in Lake Tahoe

June 17, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

lahontanThe California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the stocking of 100,000 Lahontan cutthroat into Lake Tahoe this summer. The stocking of these fish into Lake Tahoe could theoretically create another bastion of genetically pure fish, although there’s risk of hybridization with the rainbow trout currently inhabiting the lake.

