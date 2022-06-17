Colorado Fishery Wiped Out After Mudslide
The entire Poudre River fishery downstream from Black Hollow Creek was lost due to a mudslide. A fish hatchery was also severely impacted.
The mudslide happened after the Cameron Peak Wildfire torched the area, removing the brush that normally retains sediment during rainstorms. The Poudre River from Black Hollow Creek to Stove Prairie Station is devoid of trout.
