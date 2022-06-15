Montana Towns Suffer from Catastrophic Flooding

Towns along the Yellowstone River in southern Montana are experiencing extreme hardship due to the flooding that started in Yellowstone National Park.

Gardiner, Montana suffered the loss of at least one home, featured in a viral video you can see below.

Dramatic footage captured the moment a house falls into the Yellowstone River and was carried away in rushing water in Gardiner, Montana, Monday evening. Record #flooding and mudslides forced #Yellowstone National Park to close all entrances Monday. #news3now #localnews8 pic.twitter.com/mvTiHWJ5y6 — Todd Kunz TV (@ToddKunzTV) June 14, 2022



Highway 89, which is the only way in and out of Gardiner, was shut down after flooding removed the only bridge that allowed residents to escape to the north. All routes to the south lead through Yellowstone National Park, which is impassable due to road washouts in multiple places.

Red Lodge, another southern Montana town, experienced extreme flooding down its main street, as you can see below.

Flooded house in Red Lodge pic.twitter.com/7QkrMK4zug — Kayla Desroches (@KaylaDesroches) June 14, 2022

Cooke City was also impacted by the flooding.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte issued a statewide emergency to start mitigating this disaster.