Montana Towns Suffer from Catastrophic Flooding

June 15, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

Towns along the Yellowstone River in southern Montana are experiencing extreme hardship due to the flooding that started in Yellowstone National Park.

Gardiner, Montana suffered the loss of at least one home, featured in a viral video you can see below.


Highway 89, which is the only way in and out of Gardiner, was shut down after flooding removed the only bridge that allowed residents to escape to the north. All routes to the south lead through Yellowstone National Park, which is impassable due to road washouts in multiple places.

Red Lodge, another southern Montana town, experienced extreme flooding down its main street, as you can see below.

Cooke City was also impacted by the flooding.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte issued a statewide emergency to start mitigating this disaster.