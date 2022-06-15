Historic Flooding Closes Yellowstone

Historic flooding along the Yellowstone River basin has closed portions Yellowstone National Park indefinitely. The entire park is tentatively closed until June 19, which is what park officials say is the earliest date the southern end of Yellowstone might open.

Entire portions of the road between Mammoth Hot Springs – located in the northern end of Yellowstone National Park – and Gardiner, Montana were washed away. Park officials will begin rebuilding the road as soon as conditions permit, but it’s likely the northern end of Yellowstone will remained closed for the rest of 2022.

The video below shows the extent of the destruction these floods have caused on the road between Mammoth and Gardiner.

Yellowstone National Park officials are working to continue evacuating all guests out of the park. All entrances will remain closed until at least June 19.

To get the most up-to-date information on the closure and conditions in the park, click here.