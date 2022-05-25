Research on Removing Enloe Dam Ramping Up

Dam removal projects aren’t just a pipe dream anymore. They’re becoming a reality throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Enloe Dam is a 102-year-old impoundment on the Similkameen River in Washington. Enloe Dam hasn’t produced electricity since 1959, and as such serves little purpose in the Similkameen River. Thankfully, discussions on removing Enloe Dam are ramping up.

