Mental Health Highlighted in TROUT Magazine

I had a conversation this week with a guide friend of mine who’s the father of two great kids. He’s amazed at how little his kids’ friends – all of whom live in a fishing town in rural Utah – get outside, and the impact that’s having on the mental health of kids throughout his county.

Then, I saw this piece from Angling Trade, and knew I had to share it. Kirk Deeter is the editor of TROUT Magazine, the publication of Trout Unlimited. His short writeup for Angling Trade details how TROUT Magazine’s newest issue is dedicated to discussing the mental health aspects of fly fishing, which is a conversation we all need to be having.

You can read all of Deeter’s words here. I just want to personally tip my hat to Deeter, TROUT Magazine, and everyone else involved for their thoughtful effort into creating this dialogue within the fishing community.