Lincoln Westby Wins Orvis Lifetime Achievement Award

If you’ve ever thought about permit fishing in Belize, you’ve likely read or heard the name Lincoln Westby. Westby is one of the world’s greatest permit anglers, and his knowledge of that fishery in Belize has made him one of the most respected, well-loved anglers in all of fly fishing.

That’s just part of why he won the 2022 Orvis Lifetime Achievement Award.

