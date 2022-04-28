FFI Hires Communications Director

Fly Fishers International (FFI) announced today the hiring of a new Communications Director, Blake Parsons of Nashville, TN.

Parsons will oversee the development and execution of a comprehensive communications and marketing strategy and will work closely with FFI President and CEO Patrick Berry to expand FFI’s footprint across the fly fishing sector.

This new position for FFI marks a renewed commitment to expanding FFI’s reach to the broader fly fishing community to grow FFI’s membership, expand industry partnerships, and increase financial support for FFI’s exciting new endeavors.

“We are delighted to bring such a seasoned professional on board at this important moment in FFI’s history,” said Berry.

“This new role will be a game-changer for FFI.”

Berry continued, “Blake possesses the expertise needed to increase exposure and support for so many of FFI’s projects and initiatives including our rapidly growing FFI Women Connect community, the development of a youth fly fishing program, the expansion of the FFI Learning Center with outstanding new content, promotion of the 2022 Virtual Expo in November, and so much more.”

Parsons expressed excitement over the opportunity, stating, “I’m incredibly eager to join FFI and help support the mission to enhance fly fishing opportunities for all fish in all waters. As fly fishing has grown in both participation and geography, FFI is uniquely positioned to engage both experienced and beginning fly fishers with FFI’s commitment to conservation, education, and community.” Parsons added, “This is an exciting time in FFI’s history, and I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

Parsons has over 15 years of experience in communications and marketing, has been a long-time member of FFI, and has experience working with some of FFI’s strategic partners including Trout Unlimited and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. Parsons will start in his new role at FFI on May 3rd.