Podcast: Unless Brands with Desiree Dupuis

While this is slightly outside the norm for those of us here at MidCurrent, this is an important new podcast from Unless Brands. The host – Marco Pimentel – is a partner here at MidCurrent, and the show highlights climate-responsible businesses across the world.

The first episode features Desiree Dupuis, who is the VP of Sales & Marketing at Cascadia Seaweed. You can listen to the show – and learn how Cascadia is climate-conscious in their business – here.