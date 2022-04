The folks over at Orvis are releasing new videos each week featuring Tom Rosenbauer. In them, Rosenbauer discusses some of the tips and tactics we all need to know in order to have a great time on the water.

This week’s video is about wading safely. With high water approaching during spring runoff, this is a timely reminder. You can watch the video below, and view others here.



