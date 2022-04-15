Flymen Fishing Co. Takes Home Awards from IFTD 2022

Flymen Fishing Company., a Lowcountry Outdoor and Adventure Group brand is pleased to announce the company has taken home two Best in Show awards from the 2022 International Fly Tackle Dealer, (IFTD) show last week in Salt Lake City, UT.

300 products were entered into 33 categories and Flymen took home the Best Freshwater Fly Pattern for its Chocklett’s Changer Craw and Best Fly-Tying Material for the Flymen Fly Tying Kit Series.

Chocklett’s Changer Craw is the newest Gamechanger fly from Blane Chocklett and is a realistic and naturally swimming crayfish pattern perfect for targeting bass, trout, and other freshwater species. Scheduled for release later this year, it expands the growing family of gamechanger flies in the Blane Chocklett Signature Fly Series

The award-winning Flymen Fly Tying Kit Series includes everything you need to enjoy tying your own flies in an easy-to-use kit, including easy-to-follow step-by-step tying instructions. Suitable for both beginner and experienced fly tyers.

“Fly fishing is our passion and we are always looking for new ways to design better products to enable our fellow anglers to enjoy more success on the water. I am humbled that we won at IFTD and that tells me that we are doing something right,” said Bawden.

All Flymen Fishing Co. flies and kits can be found on the company’s website, https://flymenfishingcompany.com/ or at a dealer in every state and internationally.