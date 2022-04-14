How to Buy Great Used Fly Rods
I’ve been reviewing rods for almost a decade, and collecting them even longer than that. I’m a bit of a fly rod geek, and I love the history associated with some of the sticks. That’s why I wrote this story for Hatch Magazine about buying great used fly rods. In an era when new, flagship rods are incredibly expensive, knowing how to find a great used stick is a valuable skill.
You can read the story in full here.
←Previous Story
Video: How to Behave on a Trout Stream
Show Comments