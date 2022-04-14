{"pos":"top","cat":["commentary","fly-rods","gear"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

How to Buy Great Used Fly Rods

April 14, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

Snowbee Davy Wotton Signature Series Fly Rod

I’ve been reviewing rods for almost a decade, and collecting them even longer than that. I’m a bit of a fly rod geek, and I love the history associated with some of the sticks. That’s why I wrote this story for Hatch Magazine about buying great used fly rods. In an era when new, flagship rods are incredibly expensive, knowing how to find a great used stick is a valuable skill.

You can read the story in full here.