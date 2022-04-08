2022 Stimmie Awards Now Open

Fly Fusion Magazine, in partnership with the International Fly Fishing Film Festival, has launched the 2022 Stimmie Awards.

“Building off the current momentum of the International Fly Fishing Film Festival, Stimmie Awards recognize top emerging filmmakers and encourage creative fly-fishing films that celebrate our community,” said Chris Bird, executive producer.

Beginning April 1, filmmakers have had the opportunity to submit their projects into one of two categories – freshwater or saltwater – via the award’s submission platform at: filmfreeway.com/stimmies. Entries will be accepted until May 31.

The top 10 films will be selected by an internal committee and then be open to voting from the angling community.

“The winning film will take home bragging rights, $1,000, and will be considered for inclusion as an Official Selection of the 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival. The top saltwater film will be considered for inclusion in the Film and Art night at the 2022 Bonefish & Tarpon Trust Symposium in November,” said Bird.

Competition is open to all fly-fishing films. The winning film will be announced the week of July 18, he concluded.