Salmon Passage Approved on Puget Sound’s Green River

As part of the infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, Puget Sound’s Green River will get enough money to construct a fish passage at the Howard Hanson Dam. The fish passage will provide salmon access to over 100 miles of spawning habitat on the upper Green River.

Construction on the fish passage started back in 2003, but securing funding has stalled the project. With the infusion of new federal money, however, the fish passage should be completed soon. If all goes according to plan, this fish passage will open up more steelhead, chinook, and coho salmon spawning habitat than the Elwha Dam removal.

You can read more about this project here.