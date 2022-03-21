Making an Effective Short Presentation
One of the most important skills an angler can hone is the ability to make accurate and effective short presentations. It’s rare that you need effective casts at 60-plus feet; instead, you need to focus on casting effectively and efficiently to fish that are within traditional fishing distances.
Louis Cahill has some great tips on this topic over at Gink & Gasoline. You can view them here.
