Field & Stream Classics: Vertical Trout
The folks over at Field & Stream have been running a series of their most famous stories to commemorate the magazine’s 125-year anniversary.
This recent classic story tells the tale of climbing down Colorado’s Black Canyon to fish a part of the Gunnison River that few – if any – other anglers have ever seen. It’s a fun story that’ll likely get you pining for this summer’s next great adventure.
You can read the story here.
Top Flies for Spring on the North Platte
