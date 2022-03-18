Winston Announces New Book, ‘Water Views’
As Chairman of the R.L Winston Rod Company in Twin Bridges, Montana, David Ondaatje has had the chance to travel all over the world chasing fish. Some of his adventures – and plenty of jaw-dropping photography – are included in the most recent book produced by Winston titled Water Views: Rivers, Lakes, Oceans.
The book is set to be published June 14 by Monacelli. You can read more about the book here.
BTT Commits $600,000 to Permit Spawning Research
