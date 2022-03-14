Jarbidge Mine Canceled

The Jarbidge River is a unique area in northern Nevada and southern Idaho. It’s home to redband and bull trout, and is the southernmost home of bull trout in their historical native range.

A recently proposed mine near the Jarbidge River has been canceled, and the company who performed exploratory drilling – Newcrest Mining Limited – will complete mitigation projects to ensure the future health of the river.

