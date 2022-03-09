Negrini Wins Gray’s Best Award for 2022

International Case Company, exclusive distributor for Negrini of Italy, is proud to announce that it has received the coveted Gray’s Best award for 2022 for their Sea Run Fly Fishing Travel cases. Gray’s Sporting Journal has been reporting on the Sporting life like no other magazine for the past 45 years.

Gray’s Best Angling & Hunting Gear 2022 – Gray’s Sporting Journal (grayssportingjournal.com)

“Gray’s Best carries the weight of authentic sincerity. Many sporting magazines print an end-of the-year roundup of new products. Gray’s publishes a distinguished selection.” – Gray’s Sporting Journal

“We are honored and excited about being selected as a Gray’s Best finalist for 2022. Our efforts over the past year to produce the finest Hard sided Travel Fly Fishing cases in the World are now being recognized to the benefit of consumers Worldwide who now have the option of traveling with their Fly Equipment in total security and protection. I honestly believe we have only started and have a lot of new innovation to come” states Scott Ashton, VP of sales.

About Negrini: For over 40 years Negrini has made the finest hand finished Italian firearm cases in the industry, known for their light weight, durability and fashionable finishes. This past year in collaboration with International Case Co, Negrini’s exclusive distributor, we have ventured into the world of Fly Fishing. Combining our passion for the outdoors and love of Fly Fishing, we were inspired to design and develop some of the finest hard sided Fly Fishing Travel cases in the World. Negrini is also the branded supplier of OEM cases for over 45 World brands and is consistently expanding upon their expertise by producing additional hand finished pistol, rifle and fly fishing cases.