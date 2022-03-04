Far Bank Launches New Video Series

Far Bank, the parent company of Sage, Redington, RIO, and Fly Water Travel, has just released a new video series aimed at helping new fly anglers. The videos are full of how-to and instructional content that should help make fly fishing’s steep learning curve a bit easier to handle.

A full press release is below. You can view the videos here.

Far Bank is excited to announce the launch of a brand new series of educational fly fishing videos called the “Far Bank Fly Fishing School”. This series is hosted by Far Bank’s Education and Engagement Manager and well-known fly casting instructor, Simon Gawesworth. Coupled with Simon’s expertise and his clear, personable, and easy-to-follow teaching technique is a brand-new direction in fly fishing instructional videos. Episodes contain on-the-water hints, top tips and techniques, in-depth studio analysis, guest talent, and incredibly shot casting footage from the Far Bank Loop Lab.

The result is an exceptionally well-produced, highly entertaining, and informative educational video series that is not only a joy to watch but that gives fly fishers of all abilities and experiences an incredible educational experience.

Fly fishers of all experience levels, whether entirely new to fly, novice, improvers, or even advanced fly anglers, will find the Far Bank Fly Fishing School to be an incredible online resource to learn all things fly fishing. With episodes on gear, casting fundamentals, fishing techniques, knots, and even simply what fly fishing is, there is an episode that will delight and benefit every angler (and potential angler) out there.

This first series of 6 videos focuses on novice and “new to fly” anglers, and though each video covers all the basics a new fly fisher needs to get out on the water, there are plenty of top tips that will help fly fishers of all ages, gender, and experiences.