Conservation: From Slough to Spring Creek

If you’ve ever fished near the Jefferson River in Montana, you’ve likely looked curiously at the Jefferson itself. Is it worth fishing? Especially with so many other storied trout rivers nearby?

Years ago, they answer may not be what it is today. Thanks to a partnership between state agencies and private conservation groups, the Jefferson now provides a fantastic trout fishery in its stretch near Waterloo, MT. And anglers have the restoration project on Parson’s Slough – a tributary to the Jefferson – to thank for it.

