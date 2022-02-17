Florida Clean Water Progress Threatened
Captains for Clean Water, the advocacy and conservation group focused on water quality in South Florida, recently alerted anglers to a new and potentially dangerous bill introduced by the Florida state legislature.
The bill would, among other things, lessen the amount of water that’s delivered to the Everglades, and threaten coastal water quality.
You can read more about the bill here.
←Previous Story
Maine Announces Brook Trout Habitat Protections
Show Comments