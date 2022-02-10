Sage Launches New THERMO Reel

Sage just announced the release of a new saltwater-focused fly reel – the THERMO. It’s built for huge fish on massive water, available only in weights 10-12 and 12-16. This is truly a big-game reel built for big-time fishing moments.

A press release on the new reel is below. You can view more about the reel here.

It’s disorienting—there is no land, only sea and sky, and everywhere marlin blitz and tuna dive and mahi swarm weed patches. There are no beaches or mangroves to stop them, only you, a reel, and a piece of tippet that you can only pray will hold.

When entering the world of big game flats fishing and bluewater behemoths, heavy-duty is the name of the game. That lifetime tarpon, monster trevally, or massive shark could come into sight at any second, and for the angler hunting these big game fish, knowing your tackle can handle the fight is paramount. In steps the THERMO – heavy-duty in every sense. Designed to handle any tippet-busting, finger-cutting, hard-charging fish one may encounter. With the stopping power to keep a Giant Trevally out of the reef and the smoothness and endurance to outlast a blue marlin, the THERMO’s robust heat dissipating SCS drag, rigid frame, and burly feature set will have you covered like never before. The new leader in big game reel performance and reliability.

These reels feature an ultra-robust Sealed Carbon Drag that will consistently stop any fish in its tracks. Along with an extra-sturdy frame & spool that eliminates frame flex during extreme pressure and hard reeling, and a backing capacity of more than 500 yards, Sage’s all-new THERMO reel is the big-game angler’s new best friend.

The THERMO comes in two sizes (10-12, 12-16), and two colors (Stealth, Champagne) a neoprene reel pouch, and a lifetime warranty. MSRP: $700.