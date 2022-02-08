Smith Launches New Optics Lines

Smith Optics, one of the leaders in outdoor eyewear manufacturing, announced the launch of two new product lines.

The Embark sunglasses are Smith’s first-ever glacier-style shades that come complete with ventilated and flexible TPU side shields.

The Bobcat combines goggle-like performance with the airflow and comfort of a pair of sunglasses. It’s a smaller, lighter-weight version of the bestselling Wildcat.

