Travel: “Fly Fishing Chile’s Aysen Region”

I’ve yet to meet a fly angler who isn’t up for some adventure. If you have the money and the time, fly fishing can take you to some of the world’s most incredible settings.

One of those is Chile’s Aysen region, dubbed by some as the wild-trout fisher’s last frontier. This story from Fly Fisherman Magazine details the region’s wonderful fishing. If you’re looking to plan a trip abroad, this part of Chile might just need to make the top of your list.