Story: “The Jungle Cock Situation”

Jungle cock feathers are an integral ingredient for many classic fly patterns, especially Atlantic salmon flies. My grandfather tied some of the most beautiful salmon flies I’ve ever seen.

What’s interesting, though, is that importing wild jungle cock birds to America is banned, and has been for some time. This throwback story in Fly Fisherman Magazine examines the beginnings of the embargo on jungle cock here in America. It’s a fun read, and a great blast from the past.