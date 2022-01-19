Story: “Secret Season”

Pat Dorsey is one of the most respected guides in all of fly fishing, so when he has something to say, I’ll always stop and listen.

In this case, Pat is talking about something I truly love – fly fishing for trout in the dead of winter. He calls it a “secret season” because fewer anglers try their hand at fishing in the snow.

If you don’t want to retreat to your tying desk for the rest of winter, then I’d suggest you read through Pat’s story.