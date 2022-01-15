IF4 Winning Film Announced

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) has announced “Out There” as the winner of its 2022 cycle of films. The film illustrates how fly fishing can be a “remedy to difficulty.”

A full press release from IF4 is below. You can view the trailer for the film here.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) today announced “Out There” from Hooke as the winning film, and audience favourite, of the 2021 cycle of IF4. “Out There” follows Fred Campbell and the Hooke crew as they make the best of difficult circumstances, a storyline that resonated with audiences on the 2021 virtual tour. The film explores the idea of fly fishing as a remedy to difficulty and follows the journey of anglers in search of Pike, Atlantic Salmon, Steelhead and Coho.

“It is the IF4 audience who chooses the winning film and this year the message put forward by Fred Campbell, in the film ‘Out There’ resonated”, says IF4 Executive Producer Chris Bird, “The Hooke crew has consistently delivered great films over the years and we are stoked to have them as part of the IF4 family of filmmakers and that the IF4 audience has delivered this top honor to them.”

Bird goes onto say that, “It has been a challenging time for everyone and here at IF4 we are grateful to the filmmakers, our sponsors, screening partners – all those who choose our environment. We are excited about the future, about a return to live events and most importantly about the fly-fishing community that a new collection of films will foster.”