Nonnative Trout Taking Over Montana

The Washington Post recently published a story about climate change’s impacts on fisheries in Montana. Specifically, the story looked at how climate change is diminishing the habitat available for native trout – like Westslope cutthroat and bull trout – but increasing habitat for the nonnative brown and rainbow trout.

The Post’s headline on their story is misleading, as it first made me think non-trout species were taking over traditional trout water. Upon reading further, however, you’ll see the author considers brown and rainbow trout as invasive species (a technical distinction many of us in fly fishing fail to make).

You can read the story in full here.