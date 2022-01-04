IF4 Announces 2022 Selections, Showings

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) is back for 2022, appearing in theaters for the first time since the pandemic hit. Among this year’s official selections are films by industry stalwarts Gilbert Rowley and Todd Moen, and an interesting movie about some remote rivers in Russia. You can find a full press release about the 2022 IF4 below, or visit the website here.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is very excited to be bringing its audience back into theaters, presenting on the silver screen, for the upcoming tour. It has been far too long since the IF4 audience gathered as a community to celebrate friendship, fly-fishing stories and stoke. This January the festival will kick off in Seattle to a sold-out audience, one of over a hundred screenings planned for North America and around the world; all featuring a stunning line-up of official selections that will take audiences on jaw-dropping fly-fishing adventures.

Among the films with official selection designation status:

Caddis Magic , by Phil Tuttle and Gilbert Rowley: a film about the hope that new techniques will yield success, that bugs will hatch and trout will rise.

A Fly-fishing Refugee , by Brian Kelly: the story of Mariusz Wroblewski and the discovery of the true reason wild rivers figure so prominently in the pursuit of freedom.

Four Weeks of Daylight , by Fly Fishing Nation: Join the exploration to Russia’s Kola Peninsula and get an inside look at the Lumbovka and Kachkovka rivers.

Home Water , by Ryley Leboe: Home Water follows a professional skier and lifelong outdoorsman as he travels back to his childhood home in search of trophy rainbows.

Others include Out West, a Brian O’Keefe bass odyssey; Casting Maya, Palometa on the fly; A Season in the South, remote rivers of New Zealand; Flat Out, exploring Pacific and Indian Ocean saltwater flats and Into Blue, an adventure for hard-fighting fish off the coast of Northern Australia.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is the world’s leading fly-fishing film event. IF4 consists of films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe and showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. Created by fly anglers for fly anglers, it is the gathering place of the fly-fishing community and a celebration of friendship, fly-fishing stories and stoke.