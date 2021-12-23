Podcast: Troutbitten’s Winter Fly Fishing Tactics

Fly fishing during winter can often feel more challenging than any other time of year. There aren’t really hatches to help you find eager fish. Some rivers freeze over, or have tiny ribbons of open water. Fish seem to laze about, unwilling to move. Finding a place to start is downright daunting.

That’s where the latest episode of the Troutbitten podcast can help. It’s full of great tips on finding success while fly fishing in winter.

Listen to the show here.