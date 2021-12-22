Video: A Journey Upstream
When we think of conservation in fly fishing, we often think of trout in the Rockies, or salmon and steelhead in the Pacific. And while those are certainly necessary and important conservation projects, it’s important not to overlook other initiatives.
That’s the mindset behind a film from two young brothers about conserving the fishery on Chesapeake Bay. It’s a fantastic piece of work, and you can view the video in full here.
