Oregon Votes To Continue Wild Steelhead Harvest
Despite fierce public backlash, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife voted 5-2 to adopt a new fisheries management plan that allows for the harvest of wild steelhead. With these fish already facing immense pressure from dozens of other threats, the decision to continue harvest of wild steelhead has left many in the fly fishing community frustrated.
You can read the full text of the decision here.
