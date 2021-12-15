Opinion: “In Defense of Counting Fish”

Dom Swentosky, over at Troutbitten, has put together another wonderful opinion piece, this time on the topic of counting fish. I think all of us, at some level, keep track of the number of fish we catch each time on the water. That’s just a natural byproduct of fishing.

What Dom argues, though, is how we can use that to set more realistic expectations for ourselves, and thereby get more enjoyment from our time on the water.

I won’t try to explain more – I’ll let Dom handle the rest. Read his story here.