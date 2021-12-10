Are Electric Boats the Future?

By now we’re all familiar with the increasingly adept specs of electric cars. It looks more and more like those will be the vehicles of the future.

What we often don’t think about, however, is the idea of electric boats. In an effort to further reduce emissions, a few companies are racing to create electric boats for the consumer market. Your next halibut charter or jet boat trip up a major salmon river might feature an electric boat.

Investors think the idea has legs, and they’re eager to jump into the mix. You can read more about the possibility of electric boats here.