Podcast: Destination Angler with Ryan Kelly

Ryan Kelly is a great friend of mine, and he’s an even better photographer. His video and still photography work is some of the best I’ve ever seen, and not just in fly fishing. Ryan’s a versatile photographer, and you’ve probably seen his work on Instagram, where he posts under the handle @Greenriverflyfisher.

Ryan was recently on the Destination Angler podcast with Steve Haigh. They talk shop about Ryan’s recent fly fishing film, and a few other topics. Listen to the show below.