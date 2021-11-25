Speak Up for Colorado River Management

Per a news release from Angling Trade, the Grand Mesa, Uncompaghre, and Gunnison National Forest’s operating plan is up for revision. This national forest is home to the headwaters of the Colorado River, including fisheries like the Taylor, San Miguel, and Gunnison Rivers.

With the operating plan up for revision, now is a great time to speak up and ask for administrative protection of these vital resources. Learn more about how to take action here.