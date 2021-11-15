Native Alaskans Band Together for Salmon
It’s no secret that Alaskan salmon are in trouble. Everything from habitat loss and overfishing to warming ocean temperatures is impacting these fish. While state and federal agencies sit in taxpayer-funded meetings to determine a solution, others are actively fixing things as much as they can.
The Tanana Chiefs Conference, which consists of representatives from 42 tribes in Interior Alaska, created a Fishing Task Force to address the problems plaguing salmon runs in the Yukon River.
You can read more about this effort here.
