Should You Cut or Retie Tangled Tippet?

It’s interesting to watch how different anglers react to tangled tippet and leaders. Some try to untangle it all, regardless of how bad the original knot was. Others don’t even try, and just cut the line and start over.

Of course, there’s the question of which is the “right” thing to do, and the answer – like others in fly fishing – depends. What it depends on is highlighted in this recent story by Dom Swentosky over at Troutbitten.

Read the story here.