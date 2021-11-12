{"pos":"top","cat":"conservation","type":"article","format":"default"}

Tribes Win Water Rights Support in California

November 12, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

Fly Fishing New ZealandWater rights laws are as confusing as they are long-lasting, and wading through them is often an exercise that ends in a headache.

Historically, though, water rights have negatively impacted American Indian tribes in the West. And in California, a judge recently gave the Hoopa Valley Tribe hope that the next draft of water rights for the Trinity River actually follows existing water laws.

