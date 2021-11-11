{"pos":"top","cat":["commentary","other-news"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Mental Health Benefits of Fishing Detailed in Report

November 11, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

mission fishThe folks over at Mission FISH – a group that helps veterans cope with PTSD through fly fishing – recently released a report that quantifies what so many anglers have long known. Fly fishing is beneficial to your mental health, especially if you suffer from PTSD.

Per a press release from Mission FISH, some of the key findings of the study are:

  • 84% of respondents said their important relationships were better (after) a day of fishing 
  • 66% of respondents go into a day of fishing for therapeutic reasons
  • 94% of respondents found that sharing their experience with others improved their fishing experience
  • 53% of respondents find the experience therapeutic

To learn more about this report, and about Mission FISH in general, click here.