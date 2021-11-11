Mental Health Benefits of Fishing Detailed in Report

The folks over at Mission FISH – a group that helps veterans cope with PTSD through fly fishing – recently released a report that quantifies what so many anglers have long known. Fly fishing is beneficial to your mental health, especially if you suffer from PTSD.

Per a press release from Mission FISH, some of the key findings of the study are:

84% of respondents said their important relationships were better (after) a day of fishing

66% of respondents go into a day of fishing for therapeutic reasons

94% of respondents found that sharing their experience with others improved their fishing experience

53% of respondents find the experience therapeutic

To learn more about this report, and about Mission FISH in general, click here.