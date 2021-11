The American Museum of Fly Fishing and John D. Voelker Foundation announced the winners of this year’s Robert Traver Fly Fishing Writing Award. Dr. Jody Martin, of Thousand Oaks, CA, won with his story entitled “Simon’s Daughter.”

In addition to Martin’s winning story – which earned him at $2,500 cash prize – the judges selected three pieces for honorable mention. You can read the stories here.