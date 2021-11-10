Ranchers Using New, Sustainable Irrigation Practices

The Bear River is the largest tributary to the Great Salt Lake, one of the West’s most important aquatic resources. With the Great Salt Lake continually shrinking due to drought and overuse of its tributaries, news of better irrigation management is more than welcome.

Ranchers along the Bear River in Wyoming, Idaho, and Utah (the Bear originates in Utah’s Uinta Mountains, then flows north into Wyoming and Idaho before turning south to drain back into Utah) are now using more sustainable irrigation practices, which bodes well for the continued existence of the Bonneville cutthroat.

