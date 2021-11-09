Tying Tuesday: Bling Midge

I’m a sucker for simple, effective flies. While I’ll always have a soft spot for the intricate patterns – my grandfather tied Atlantic salmon flies commercially for two decades – the easier a fly is to tie, the better. As a guide, I love those simple, effective patterns, and my clients love them just as much.

That’s where this week’s Tying Tuesday video comes in, courtesy of the great folks at Fly Fish Food. Check out the Bling Midge, and let us know if you plan on adding a few to your box.