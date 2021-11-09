Opinion: Does Casting Technique on Small Streams Matter?

Louis Cahill put this piece together over at Gink & Gasoline, and it’s something I’d encourage every angler to read. Small streams are, in my opinion, the lifeblood of this sport. The big waters might get all the attention, but it’s the small streams that spread out the pressure and allow us to find what little hidden treasures still remain in fly fishing.

I digress. The point is, casting is extremely important, even if you only have 10 feet of line out the tip of your rod. Read Cahill’s piece here to learn more about why it’s so important, and how to improve your own short casting.