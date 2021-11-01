Story: “The Undead Drift”

Sam Lungren, over at The MeatEater, put together a fun piece two days before Halloween entitled “The Undead Drift: Fly Fishing’s Spooky Secret.”

The story is an obvious attempt at Halloween humor, but Lungren makes some great points, namely that the dead drift isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Whether you’re fishing dries, streamers, or nymphs, there’s often more to gain from giving your flies a little action, than there is to lose.

Read all of Lungren’s story here.