Wyoming Adds 7 New Ultimate Anglers

The state of Wyoming has one of the more intriguing fisheries programs out West. The Cowboy State offers different “Master Angler” certifications for anglers who catch trophy-sized fish of any species swimming in the state’s waters.

If you catch ten fish that qualify as trophies, you earn the title of Ultimate Angler, the program’s highest honor. Recently, the state added seven new people to the Ultimate Angler list.

You can view the list, and more details about the program, here.