Small-Water Tarpon in Guyana

Fly fishing in Guyana is a dream of mine – and I expect many other anglers share it. The unexplored jungles, the massive fish, the exotic locale – what’s not to love about the promise Guyana holds?

In case you needed one more excuse to add it to the top of your fly fishing travel list, just take a look at this great story from Fly Fisherman Magazine. The story details the small-water tarpon fishing opportunities available in Guyana’s jungles.

Read the story here.